Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts until January 27

If you want some free doughnuts, you’re in luck.
Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.
In order to be eligible for the Winston-Salem-based company’s promotion, customers will need to sign up for the Krispy Kreme rewards program.
The promotion runs until Jan. 27, as does Krispy Kreme’s limited offer of their Chocolate Glaze Collection.
The all-chocolate versions of their beloved doughnuts include chocolate glazed cake batter, chocolate glazed raspberry filled, double chocolate glazed kreme filled and chocolate glazed Oreo cookies & kreme.
For those trying to stick to a New Year’s Resolution, Krispy Kreme promises that “some indulgences provides a break from normal dieting without sabotaging your results.”