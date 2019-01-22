GingerBread Lane display closes for the season at New York Hall of Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're already looking ahead to the 2019 Holiday Season at the New York Hall of Science.

For 7 years, GingerBread Lane has been a centerpiece of the experience at the location in Corona, Queens.

Jon Lovitch is the baker and creator of gingerbread displays around the country. He works from his home in Forest Hills to create the displays.

This year, there were more than 1,300 gingerbread houses. GingerBread Lane is the record-holder of the Guinness World Records for largest gingerbread village.

The show opens in November and ends in January. When it closed, on Monday, visitors to the Hall of Science were allowed to take home a gingerbread house.