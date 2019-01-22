Flights stopped at Newark Airport after reported drone sighting near Teterboro

NEW JERSEY — A flight stoppage was ordered at Newark Airport Tuesday after someone reported seeing drones near Teterboro Airport, which shares a flight path with Newark.

Port Authority Police conducted a canvas of the area and did not find anything, a law enforcement source said.

“At approximately around 5 PM we received two reports from incoming flights into Newark that a drone was sighted at about 3500 feet above Teterboro, New Jersey,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said. ” At that point, flights arriving into Newark were held for a short duration. Since then, and with no further drone sightings, arrivals have been resumed. However we still have a ground stop in place at other airports departing for Newark until a backlog of arrivals can be cleared. We expect that to be lifted soon.”

