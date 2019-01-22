60-year-old man convicted of molesting 8 and 10-year-old family members

Kennesaw, GA (WGCL ) — A 60-year-old businessman has been convicted of molesting two of his juvenile female family members. According to the Cobb County District Attorney, the molestation happened between 2012 and 2015 when the girls were ages 8 and 10.

Andrew Wing, who is a businessman from Kennesaw, found guilty of inappropriately touching the young girls after bath time.

In 2016, the mother of the older child witnessed the girl grab Wing’s genitals. When the mother scolded the child, the girl said, “But he does it to me.”

Through a forensic investigation it was determined both girls had been molested.

“This trial demonstrated the ugly truth about sexual abuse: Most often children are abused by someone they love who exploits their position of trust in a child’s life,” said ADA Katie Gropper, of the Special Victims Unit.

Wing is sentenced to 30 years, with 10 to serve in custody.