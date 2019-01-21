Warming centers offering relief from the bitter cold across tri-state region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In preparation for the sub-zero temperatures, warming centers are now open across the tri-state region, offering relief from the bitter cold.

Code blue warnings have been issued throughout New Jersey and New York, which is triggered when temperatures go down to freezing or below and means any homeless person will be accepted at any shelter.

Click through these links to find a warming center near you or for help finding emergency shelter: New Jersey | Nassau County, Long Island

In New Jersey, contact your local Office of Emergency Management (OEM) for more information.

In Nassau County, these emergency resource numbers will lead you to a warming center or emergency shelter: