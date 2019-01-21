Shutdown hits 1 month as federal workers scramble for food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Midnight marks the one month since the partial government shut down began— and there is no end in sight, despite a proposed compromise by President Trump.

Meanwhile, neighbors are helping their federally-employed neighbors with basic necessities like food.

“I’ve been sitting in my house for more than three week going crazy, and part of my job is organizing, and I just wanted to do something,” said furloughed EPA worker Carsen Mata.

She is organizing a “Shutdown Social” in Montclair, New Jersey Tuesday night. Mata and other volunteers will not only be serving a free meals, but giving out free bags of groceries. She said friends and family have come to her financial rescue during this tough time, but she knows not all federal workers are so lucky.

“There are people with children with mortgages breathing down their backs,” Mata said.

There are similar events and food drives throughout greater-NYC.

At Jon Bon Jovi’s restaurant Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, the rock star’s wife teamed up with the Governor Phil and Tammy Murphy Foundation to offer a free lunches.

The band KISS is also handing out free meals to TSA employees working without pay through their airport restaurant locations Rock and Brews.

“We can at least provide them with a delicious meal to show our support,” said the band in a video. “We want you to eat well because you do so much for us.”

However, lawmakers have yet to get the job done. Tuesday, the Senate will take up President Trumps proposed compromise. It would extend protections to 700,000 immigrants who came to the United Sates illegally as children for three years. In return the President would get for 234 miles of border wall worth $5.7 billion and other security measures including more border agents and immigration judges.

Democrats have already rejected the idea of trading temporary protects that the President took away in the first place, for a permanent immigration policy many think will be ineffective.

Vice President Pence suggested on Sunday political shows Democrats should use the legislative process to counter the offer.

Some Democrats said they tell me they’re not opposed to comprehensive immigration and border reform even with some wall money; however, they say first the government should be open. They compare the current shutdown to a hostage situation.