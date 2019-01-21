Police investigating ‘sudden and suspicious’ death of 7-year-old boy in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are investigating the sudden death of a 7-year-old boy who was found inside a Newark home under “suspicious” circumstances, Essex County Prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

At about 8 a.m., police responded to a home located on Weequahic Avenue when they found the boy, who was unresponsive.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately known who made the call or if anyone else was in the house at the time the boy was found.

Law enforcement officials called the boy’s death an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).