Police: 14-year-old girl, 12-year-old sister steal same car twice in 4-day span, crash it into parked car

Hummelstown, PA (WPMT) — Police say a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister stole the same vehicle twice in less than a week, and are now facing charges.

A victim reported the first theft of her car to Hummelstown Borough Police on Jan. 16, police say. The victim said she left the car running with the keys in the ignition when she briefly went inside her home, and when she returned outside, the vehicle was gone, according to police.

The vehicle was recovered later in the day, and towed to the Hummelstown Borough Police Department for processing. The keys were not located with the vehicle at the time, police say.

The victim recovered her vehicle from Hummelstown Police on Jan. 18, police say. She was told that the keys had not been found with the vehicle, and was encouraged to have the vehicle re-keyed, or to buy a vehicle club steering wheel lock to prevent the thief from stealing the car again, police say.

On Saturday, the victim called police again and reported she’d heard someone start her vehicle and drive off. A Hummelstown Police officer later saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, police say. The vehicle then struck parked vehicles in the area of South Water and East High streets, according to police. The occupants were not injured.

The occupants, a 14-year-old juvenile female and her 12-year-old sister, were arrested at the scene and admitted to stealing the vehicle both times, police say.

Charges have been filed against both juveniles and they are awaiting a court date.