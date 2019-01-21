NJ man convicted of killing estranged wife as their son watched

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in front of their young son has been convicted on murder charges.

Jeremiah Monell killed his estranged wife Tara O’Shea. (NJ State Police)

Jeremiah Monell now faces a possible life term without parole when he’s sentenced in Lawrence Township. He was also convicted Friday of weapons charges stemming from the December 2016 attack that left Tara O’Shea-Watson dead in her Commercial Township home.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Monell stabbed the 35-year-old victim dozens of times after beating her and throwing her on the floor. The couple’s 12-year-old son witnessed the attack, then reported it to a neighbor the following day.

Monell fled the home after the stabbing but was captured two weeks later in a wooded area of Atlantic County.