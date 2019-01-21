New Yorkers celebrate life of MLK Jr. with annual cleanup in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year we find ourselves celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the national holiday bearing his name, during a difficult time in our country.

And if in years’ past there were those who dared out loud to question if Dr. King’s Dream has been deferred, there many in this country now working, to simply put it on hold.

But that is presumably why this year, so many New Yorkers left home, braving single digit temperatures for a day of observance and service.

This event, made up of teens, and adults, helping to clean up the one of the busiest intersections in the South Bronx, known as the Hub.

One of the teens leading the cleanup told PIX11 News, “But I know for sure we’re a strong area hoping to block the epitome of negative stereotypes of this borough, and this city in general. I have a dream.”

Dr. King’s dream was certainly not forgotten at other events across our area Monday, including Riverside Church, in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan.

It was in this church the civil rights leader delivered his landmark speech, “Beyond Vietnam” in April, 1967…exactly one year to the day before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

And in Harlem, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network headquarters to to discuss Dr. King’s impact – beyond black and white.

“Dr. King spoke about a struggle for justice," the mayor said. "And not just racial justice, as I said. He believed you couldn’t have racial justice without economic justice."

Indeed, if there was any doubt, in spite of what you may hear or see in the news, Dr. King’s dream is alive and well.

One woman attending the ceremony at Riverside Church told PIX11 News, “Martin Luther King is just one of the greatest americans that every lived.”