Jon Bon Jovi’s NJ restaurant serves free meals to furloughed federal workers

RED BANK, N.J. -- With no end to the government shutdown in sight — thousands of federal workers are still stuck in limbo.

On Monday, rock star Jon Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley and New Jersey’s First Lady Tammy Murphy teamed up to provide a hot meal to some of the families impacted.

"Mostly just gratitude is what we are hearing today," Hurley said. "You know we hope people use as a resource."

‘Soul Kitchen’ in Red Bank is a not-for-profit restaurant.

"Of course I’m hungry!" exclaimed one federal worker on her way in the door.

Enna Murray said she works for the Department of the Treasury. She is among the estimated 5,000 federal workers in our area that are furloughed or without pay since December.

"We’re here just to spend time together and get a hot meal," said Murray. "I’m very appreciative, it's very generous."

First Lady Tammy Murphy and Governor Phil Murphy’s foundation put money towards the event.

"Most people don’t understand that in our State there are a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck," said Mrs. Murphy. "If you miss two paychecks, you are really in trouble."

Based on how much demand they see today, Bon Jovi's 'Soul Kitchen' may hold another luncheon like this for furloughed workers, as long as this shutdown continues.

Furloughed workers and their families also met with democratic Senator Bob Menendez in South Jersey Monday.

This is the longest government shut down in U.S. history. Immigration reform is at the center of the stalemate.