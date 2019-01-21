Civilian in serious condition after fire blazes Queens building

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A heavy fire broke out in a commercial building early Monday morning, seriously injuring one civilian.

Thick smoke was seen streaming from the building, located on 14th Avenue and 128th Street in the College Point section of Queens, according to the FDNY.

Officials warned commuters of traffic delays in the area and urged people nearby to close windows.

The cause of fire is under investigation. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

