At least 1 hurt after ‘multiple shots’ fired at suburban Illinois mall, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police responded to the scene of a shooting at a mall in Orland Park, Illinois Monday evening that left at least one person wounded, reports say.

Police confirmed to WGN News gunshots were fired inside Orland Square Mall around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot outside an H&M store and critically injured, Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy told WBBM Newsradio.

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

The mall is located in Orland Park, which is about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago.

WGN anchor Tahman Bradley happened to be inside the mall and said he heard multiple shots fired and saw shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

First video from inside Orland Square Mall as police respond to reported shooting. Witness tells me she saw paramedics performing CPR on 1 person. (h/t @tahmanbradley ) @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nugVoOesvK — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 22, 2019

No arrests had been made as of 8:30 p.m.

This is developing story.