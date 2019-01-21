Alvin Ailey officers dancing for Active Seniors

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater believes dancing is for everyone, and provides a variety of classes, including ones for seniors.
AileyDance for Active Seniors:
- AileyDance for Active Seniors furthers Alvin Ailey’s belief that “dance is for everybody” by reaching seniors in community centers and residential homes for independent and assisted living.
- More than a fitness program, AileyDance for Active Seniors serves as an outlet for artistic expression by creating choreography which cultivates the imagination and fosters a sense of joy. The program offers dance classes that support strength and flexibility training through a thoughtful and sequential progression of movement that promotes both cardiovascular and cognitive stimulation.
- Every series of weekly dance classes (60 or 90 minutes) culminates with a sharing presentation in front of an invited audience.
- In addition to dancing, participants learn the history and legacy of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
- AileyDance for Active Seniors initiative is in its pilot year. Pilot residencies took place in New York City at two community centers and two residence homes for the elderly.
AileyDance for Active Seniors background:
Ailey’s Arts in Education & Community Programs background:
- Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs are committed to bringing dance into classrooms, communities, and lives of people of all ages.
- Programs include special student performances, lecture-demonstrations, technique classes, and innovative programs such as AileyCamp and curriculum-based residencies inspired by Revelations.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater:
- Recognized by U.S. Congress as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World,” Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is honoring founder Alvin Ailey’s pioneering legacy and carrying it forward with a 60th Anniversary celebration titled Ailey Ascending.
- Led by artistic director Robert Battle, Ailey’s 32 renowned dancers are on a 21-city North American Tour from February 1 – May 12, 2019 will elevate a legacy of innovation and excellence in artistry with premieres by some of today’s most revered and prolific choreographers along with timeless treasures by Alvin Ailey.
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to New York City for its annual Lincoln Center performance engagement from June 12 – 16, 2019.
Other ways for New Yorkers to get involved with Ailey:
- Offering “real classes for real people,” Ailey Extension makes dance accessible to people of all ages, levels, and backgrounds through an array of dance and fitness classes, workshops, student performances, panel discussions, and more.
- Over 25 different techniques are offered weekly at The Joan Weill Center for Dance – the home of world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – and are taught by leading instructors in their respective techniques.
- Ailey Extension’s Kids & Teen program offers classes for the next generation of dancers (ages 2-17).
- The official school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater offers world-class dance training to students ages 3-25.
- Annually, The Ailey School trains more than 3,500 students, offering over 400 classes every week. The diversity of its training, together with individualized mentorship, extensive performance opportunities, and support services, is what sets The Ailey School apart from every other dance academy. Nearly 70% of current Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members received their pre-professional training from the Ailey School.