Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits NYCHA development in the Bronx

THE BRONX — One of the most high profile Democrats made a low key visit to a NYC Public Housing development in the Bronx on Friday.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the Throggs Neck Houses and met with Tenant Association President, Monique Johnson and other public housing officials.

Johnson, who posted photos of Ocasio-Cortez on Facebook, said the congresswoman was “listening to the concerns of the residents.”

PIX11 reached out to a NYCHA spokesperson and Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment but did not hear back.