CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two firefighters and a civilian were injured Monday night in a Brooklyn blaze, officials said.

All of the injuries were minor.

The four alarm fire on Schenck Avenue was difficult to handle because of the extreme cold, FDNY officials said.

Water froze into ice on firefighter's protective gear. Wind carried the flames.

Pastora Salcedo lives next door. She, her daughter and her 88-year-old father all got out safely.