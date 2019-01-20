United Airlines flight diverted to Canada airport leaves passengers stuck on board for over 13 hours

NEWARK, N.J. — A United Airlines flight was diverted to a Canada airport, leaving passengers stranded for over 13 hours on board.

United Airlines Flight 179 was scheduled to travel from Newark to Hong Kong when it was diverted to Goose Bay Airport in Canada.

According to passengers, the flight was diverted because of a medical emergency.

The plane was unable to take off due to a mechanical problem, forcing passengers to be stranded onboard the plane in below freezing temperatures for hours.

Professional wrestler Sonjay Dutt was on board and tweeted about the ordeal, describing the cold weather and conditions passengers dealt with.

A replacement plane has since been issued, and the flight is expected to return passengers to Newark Airport.