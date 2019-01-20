Prosecutor: NJ Transit train death believed related to homicide

GARFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say they believe the death of a man struck by a train in New Jersey is related to the slaying of a male found lying in a pool of blood in a nearby apartment.

Garfield police were called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday about a man struck by a New Jersey Transit train at Hobart Place in what authorities are calling an apparent suicide.

While investigating that death, police were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday about the male dead in a basement apartment in Garfield.

Bergen County prosecutors say the male had been attacked and was the victim of a homicide.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing “but at this time it is believed the two deaths are related.” The names of the deceased weren’t released.