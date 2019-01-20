Man fires gun at LI gentleman’s club: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A man fired a gun at a gentlemen’s club on Long Island early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a possible gunfight in the parking lot of the Mirage Gentlemen’s Club in Farmingdale just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man was seen removing a gun from his waistband and fired it in the direction of the nightclub, according to cops.

He complied with orders to place the weapon on the ground and was taken into custody.

Greg Goodley, 25, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.