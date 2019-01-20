How to make sure your car is ready to start and run in the extreme cold

NEW YORK — The winter storm makes its way out of the tri-state area, but frigid cold weather will take over.

With brutally cold air expected to hit the region with single-digit temperatures Sunday into Monday, AAA is urging motorists to make sure your vehicle is ready to start and run.

“A quick call now to AAA or your local mechanic can save you time, money and aggravation as the mercury dips into the teens and single digits,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., AAA Northeast manager.

AAA offered tips to prepare drivers for the cold weather conditions: