Girl, 12, dies in snowbank collapse outside Arlington Heights church in Illinois

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 12-year-old girl has died after a snowbank collapsed on top of her outside an Arlington Heights church Sunday, PIX11 sister station WGN reports.

First responders were called to Rothem Church, 106 E. College Dr., about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

Two girls, ages 9 and 12, were playing in a snowbank when a fort they had built collapsed on top of them, officials said.

The girls’ families were attending a church service when the children went outside to play, according to police. When the girls didn’t come back inside after an hour, their relatives found them trapped in the snow.

Both girls were rushed to Northwest Community Hospital, where the 9-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia. The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. An autopsy is slated for Monday.