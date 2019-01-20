Cuomo urges New Yorkers to prepare for sub-zero conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning residents to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions as an arctic cold front brings wind chill temperatures below zero for most of the state.

Cuomo on Sunday urged New Yorkers to refrain from going outside over the next couple of days unless absolutely necessary.

"A dangerous drop in temperatures is expected today into tomorrow," he said. "I urge New Yorkers to refrain from going outside over the next couple days unless absolutely necessary."

This is a blast of cold air the likes of which we haven't seen in years. Expect a flash freeze of any standing water and slush. The temperature will bottom out between 0-10 Sunday night with dangerously low wind chills of -15 to -25.

In the Lower Hudson Valley, there's concern for flash freezing on the roads.

Despite sunshine on Monday, it may not get much higher than 10-15. It will feel like it's around 0 with wind chill.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service. It will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Wind gusts may also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, causing reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

Fortunately, it will begin to moderate by Tuesday and we could be back up to 30 or so. Wednesday also looks milder and by the time the next system hits Wednesday night into Thursday, it should be mild enough for mainly rain.

The weekend storm system dumped anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow upstate, with up to 20 inches in the higher elevations. New York City and the metro region got mostly rain.