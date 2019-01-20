1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into wall, plunges from roadway in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car plunged over a wall in Manhattan.

Police responded to a call about a vehicle accident and a car fire at about 4 a.m. along Riverside Driver and West 155th Street, bordering Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights, authorities said.

According to police, the car was driving down the street when it crashed through a barrier wall and fell several feet onto the street along the Trinity Church Cemetery. The vehicle exploded into flames, said cops.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

A 37-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.