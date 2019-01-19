Vandal throws concrete stone at statues in Queens Buddhist temple: police

FLUSHING, Queens — Several statues were damaged after a vandal threw a concrete stone at a Buddhist temple in Queens, police said.

On Wednesday, police said a man entered the Chinese Buddhist Temple along 39th Avenue in Flushing and threw a large concrete stone at the Buddhist statues.

Damage was caused to multiple statues, police said.

He fled along Main Street toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The suspected vandal is described be about 30 years old, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue denim jeans and tan construction work boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).