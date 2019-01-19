NYPD looking for suspect who escaped custody in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say Jose Bisono escaped while being transported to central booking by DHS officers at about 5:30 p.m. near Schermerhorn Street and State Street in Boerum Hill.

He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey pants.

🚨WANTED for ESCAPE: Jose Bisono escaped from DHS Police Custody in the area of Schermerhorn St & State St in Brooklyn. Hispanic male, 185 lbs, 5’9”. Last seen wearing a black & white jacket with grey pants. Please ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/Tlh97O9VRF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 20, 2019

