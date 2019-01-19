NYPD looking for suspect who escaped custody in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Police say Jose Bisono escaped while being transported to central booking by DHS officers at about 5:30 p.m. near Schermerhorn Street and State Street in Boerum Hill.
He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey pants.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).