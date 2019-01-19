NYPD looking for suspect who escaped custody in Brooklyn

Posted 10:47 PM, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, January 19, 2019

BROOKLYN — The NYPD is looking for a suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Saturday. 

Police say Jose Bisono escaped while being transported to central booking by DHS officers at about 5:30 p.m. near Schermerhorn Street and State Street in Boerum Hill.

He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).