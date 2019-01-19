Hitmen used GPS on suspected mobster slain at McDonald’s, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a man with alleged mob ties who was fatally shot at a New York City McDonald’s drive-thru last year was tracked using a GPS device hidden on his car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Gerdes said in court Friday that investigators linked the device to some of the five alleged Bloods gang members charged in 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola’s death.

Zottola was killed Oct. 4 while in his car, waiting for a cup of coffee outside the fast-food joint in the Bronx. Authorities say he had ties to the Bonanno crime family.

Authorities say Bushawn Shelton, of Brooklyn, was arrested in connection to the incident, with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and possession of a weapon charges. Herman “Taliban” Blanco was also named in a federal complaint.

An FBI agent stated Blanco and Shelton offered to pay a cooperating witness if he’d kill Sylvester Zottola and his son, Salvatore.

Gerdes says the suspected hitmen tracked Zottola for five days before the ambush. She says they also plotted to kill his son, Salvatore. The 41-year-old survived a July shooting.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to seek the death penalty.