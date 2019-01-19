Heavy snow, rain to slam tri-state area; brutal cold follows

NEW YORK – A second storm system is expected to slam the tri-state area with heavy snow, sleet and ice this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather advisories and storm watches have been issued for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Saturday evening into Sunday.

Snow will arrive Saturday evening across the region and could be heavy at times with rates of one inch per hour, reducing visibility and quickly blanketing the region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from noon Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for parts of northeast New Jersey, southwest Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley in New York.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with snow and sleet accumulations expected to be between 6 to 10 inches. The highest snow totals will be seen across Orange and Putnam counties, according to the NWS.

The counties in the Winter Storm Warning will see heavy mixed precipitation with total sleet and snow accumulations of 6-10". Hazardous travel is expected with roads becoming snow and ice covered. Lesser amounts of snow is expected along the coast as precip will change faster. pic.twitter.com/wzcJPI9pP8 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 19, 2019

Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York have been issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Those areas can see accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult at any point during the storm. NYC officials said drivers should stay off the road, if possible.

Gusty winds, snow and ice may also bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Sunday morning’s high tide could be run well above normal creating issues of coastal flooding. Tidal departures of 1 ½ to 2 ½ feet are forecasted indicating minor to locally moderate flooding.

Coastal Flooding expected during high tide on Sunday AM. Widespread minor to locally moderate flooding along the coast. The highest risk of moderate coastal flooding with inundation of 2-3' above ground, will be for vulnerable locales along the southern bays of Queens & Nassau. pic.twitter.com/cD7U2M1y1q — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 19, 2019

Right behind the system, brutally cold air rushes to the area.Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s, but wind chills could make temperatures feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Any wet surfaces could create a flash freeze as temperatures plunge right through the 32-degree mark.

Temperatures will then plummet into the teens and 20s Sunday afternoon and evening, presenting potential for a flash freeze of wet or slushy surfaces. A combination of cold temperatures and gusty winds will drop wind chill temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below zero. pic.twitter.com/15h55T0WP1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 19, 2019

Temperatures should recover quickly climbing to around 40 by the middle part of the week, but a rain event will accompany the warmup on Wednesday.

PIX11’s Joe Punday and Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.