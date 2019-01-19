Fire breaks out at Brooklyn building

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Crews battle a fire that broke out at a Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the blaze that started on the first floor of a mixed occupancy building at 2681 Atlantic Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

The building, which is located within a row of businesses, has apartments on the above floors.

BKLYN 4-4 2681 ATLANTIC AVE, MIXED OCCUPANCY FIRE FIRST FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 19, 2019

Citizen video shows heavy smoke coming from the Global Enterprises appliance and repair store.

There are no reported injuries.

Fire officials advise residents nearby to avoid smoke and close their windows.