67-year-old man punched on the train in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 67-year-old man was punched on the train in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim was onboard an L train traveling south on Jan. 12 when he was approached by another man, cops said.

As the train was pulling into the Graham Avenue subway station in Williamsburg, the man punched the victim in the face, according to cops.

The suspected attacker fled when the train doors opened.

The victim suffered an injury to his lip, a chipped tooth and swelling and burning to his left cheek, police said.

The alleged attacker was last seen wearing a dark coat, a dark blue ski cap, jeans and white headphones.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).