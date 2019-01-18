Trio robs 72-year-old woman of fanny pack, containing $200: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for the trio accused of robbing a 72-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The victim was followed from Kings Plaza Mall and onto a bus by two women and a man on Jan. 15, said authorities.

The woman was then followed off the bus along Flatlands Avenue and East 80th Street, where her fanny pack was taken, police said. The fanny pack contained about $200, said cops.

The trio fled south on East 84th Street towards Avenue J, said cops.

Police released surveillance photos and descriptions of the three alleged thieves.

The male was last seen wearing a sweater with the word “Brooklyn” on it, a red hat, and black and red sweatpants. Both of the females allegedly involved were last seen wearing dark-colored jackets, one of them wearing a red bonnet.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).