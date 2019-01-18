Tri-state area bracing for one-two punch from winter storms; Winter Storm Watch issued for the weekend

NEW YORK — The first of two storm systems makes its way through the tri-state area Friday, as a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the weekend, expected to bring heavy snow, sleet and ice, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snow will continue through the morning commute and may linger through mid-morning for parts of Long Island and Connecticut, causing several delayed openings in schools. New Jersey State Police tweeted that Gov. Phil Murphy also announced that state offices will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday due to the weather conditions. However, essential employees should report to work at their normally scheduled times.

There are no watches or warnings for this morning’ snowfall, but roads may be slippery in spots, especially areas in higher elevations.

Total accumulations will range from a coating in coastal New Jersey and Long Island, around one inch for New York City, southern Westchester and southern Connecticut. Northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley can see anywhere from one to two inches of snow.

The rest of Friday is expected to have some breaks of sun, especially during the afternoon with highs around 40 degrees.

Saturday starts off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s, but clouds will begin to thicken as the second storm system moves in.

Snow will arrive Saturday evening across the region and could be heavy at times with rates of one inch per hour, reducing visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for much of the tri-state area, where heavy mixed precipitation is expected and remains in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of northeastern New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York can see snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Parts of Sullivan County could see snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

This second storm system will be much more serious as it will be “particularly challenging and large,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said during a presser Thursday.

“We are anticipating snow into freezing rain into snow into sleet into rain into snow and then for the temperatures to drop by about 30 degrees into the single digits or teens,” Garcia said. “So anything that does come out of the sky will freeze into an iceberg.”

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult at any point during that storm. New York City officials said drivers should stay off the road.

Forecasts also show there may be strong gusts Sunday afternoon into the night. Those could bring down tree limbs and power lines.

