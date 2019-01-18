Snowstorm could dump 8 to 25 inches in upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers are preparing for a weekend storm that could bring anywhere from 8 to 25 inches of snow in upstate areas and grind travel to a halt.

Winter storm warnings have been issued from Saturday afternoon through Sunday for much of upstate.

State officials say airports are likely to see delays and caution New Yorkers to avoid road travel Saturday evening through Sunday.

The highest snowfalls are expected in the Albany region.

In Schuylerville, north of Albany, the impending storm even prompted the postponement of Sunday’s Winterfest.

Forecasters say the New York City metropolitan area will get much less snow and sleet — 3 to 6 inches. But they say ice will accumulate, and strong wind gusts on Sunday could bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Friday released the following expectations for snowfall totals:

8 to 12 inches along the shores of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and on the northern boarder

11 to 15 inches across Western NY, Finger Lakes, western Southern Tier, northern Central NY and central Adirondacks

14 to 20 inches across Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, southeastern North Country

19 to 25 inches across a portion of southeastern Mohawk Valley and Capital Region

11 to 15 inches across northern Mid-Hudson

8 to 12 inches across central Mid-Hudson

6 to 9 inches across southern Mid-Hudson

3 to 6 inches across NYC

2 to 5 inches across Long Island