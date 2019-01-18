Person struck by train in Queens; several subway lines face service changes

QUEENS — A person was struck by a train in Queens Friday morning, prompting service changes for several subway lines.

The person was struck at Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

His or her condition is not yet known.

Delays are expected on the E, F, M, Q, R and No. 7 train.

The following service changes are in effect:

There is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions.

Northbound E trains are running local from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.

Northbound F trains are running local from 21 St-Roosevelt Island to Forest Hills-71 Av.

Some northbound F trains are running on the Q line from Lexington Av-63 St to 96 St.

Some Hudson Yards-bound 7 Express express trains are running local from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza.

The Long Island Rail Road is accommodating New York City transit MetroCard holders at the Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside stations.