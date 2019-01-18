Person struck by train in Queens; several subway lines face service changes

QUEENS — A person was struck by a train in Queens Friday morning, prompting service changes for several subway lines.
The person was struck at Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
His or her condition is not yet known.
Delays are expected on the E, F, M, Q, R and No. 7 train.
The following service changes are in effect:
- There is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions.
- Northbound E trains are running local from Queens Plaza to Forest Hills-71 Av.
- Northbound F trains are running local from 21 St-Roosevelt Island to Forest Hills-71 Av.
- Some northbound F trains are running on the Q line from Lexington Av-63 St to 96 St.
- Some Hudson Yards-bound 7 Express express trains are running local from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza.
The Long Island Rail Road is accommodating New York City transit MetroCard holders at the Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside stations.
40.746739 -73.890999