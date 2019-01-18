New Jersey braces for first winter storm of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Jersey residents are bracing for the first significant winter storm of 2019. Parts of the state are expected to receive more than half a foot of snow and a potentially dangerous accumulation of ice over the weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency for New Jersey, effective at noon on Saturday, ahead of a weekend winter storm. The governor also issued a commercial travel restriction on all roads north of I-95, but not including the New Jersey Turnpike.

Snow and rain are one thing, but slippery and dangerous icy roads are another. Towns throughout the northern part of New Jersey are also bracing for the temperature to plummet from Sunday to Monday.

The temperature drop could result in power outages or worse. It’s something Morristown officials want to avoid at all cost.

“They’re talking negative 18 degrees with the windshield so there’s a real concern for public’s safety. So, that’s why we had our big OEM meeting this morning," said Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t have to go out, please stay home," said Director of Morristown Public Safety Michael Corcoran.

Officials at the 911 center of the Morris County Office of Emergency Management said they are ready for all types of emergencies, even those that are weather related.

“This is where decisions get made. This is where police cars get dispatched. This is where ambulances get sent. This is where fire trucks gets activated that all happens through here," said Jeff Paul, Director of Morris County Office of Emergency Management.

