Man stabbed after honking at car in Brooklyn: police

MAPLETON, Brooklyn — A man was stabbed in an apparent road rage attack in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The victim was driving south on Dahill Road at about 5:20 p.m. when he honked at a red Infiniti that cut him off as he tried to make a right turn on 65th Street, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti got out of the car and punched the victim in the face, according to police. His passenger also got out of the vehicle.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, the two men attacked him, police said.

When the suspected attackers fled, the victim returned to his vehicle and realized he was stabbed by an unknown object, police said. He suffered four puncture wounds, according to cops.

The alleged attackers are still at large, and no arrests have been made.

