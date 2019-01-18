Lil Rel Howery in the spotlight at Carolines on Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — If you're trying to keep up with Lil Rel Howery, you better put a tracker on him because he's moving fast. The actor/comedian was a scene stealer in the Oscar-winning film "Get Out" and TV's "The Carmichael Show."

Since then, he's done a comedy special, starred in his own sitcom, "Rel," and can be seen in films like "Uncle Drew" and "Bird Box."

Speaking of "Bird Box," the Netflix film has inspired hundreds of viral videos of people blindfolding themselves doing challenges.

PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe put Mr. Howery to the test with her own challenge.

You can see more of him during his comedy tour stop at Carolines on Broadway.

Catch Lil Rel Howery's performances at Carolines on Broadway: