How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Cynthia Tibbs is one concerned neighbor, and told PIX11 News had to meet 67-year-old Arlene Suber from the Upper West Side, who lives in a building on Amsterdam Avenue, run by the New York City Housing Authority.

“She is completely blind," Tibbs said. "She needs a transfer. She has been waiting. She has a two-bedroom. She asked to be transferred to a one bedroom, handicapped, or a senior citizen building."

Suber just recently lost her sight and is now legally blind. Suber says for years she has been fighting for a transfer to a handicap apartment and it’s been a struggle.

“NYCHA refused me three times. I got all my paperwork. They lost my folder,” said Suber.

Suber says she met Mayor Bill de Blasio in November, at a town hall and directly asked for his help.

“I took his hand and I said please. I sure did. I said please, you have got to help me, he (Mayor) said I will, and he says don’t worry about it,” said Suber.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News Suber filed for a transfer in December 2017, was offered an apartment in a brownstone nearby on a bottom floor in August 2018, and rejected the apartment.

Tibbs tells PIX11 News NYCHA managers reached out to Suber and will be filing an updated transfer and will be working on finding a new apartment nearby.

Suber got a new apartment.

= = =

Erin Walton, who lives in the Hylan Houses in Williamsburg says she wraps her 5-year-old son in several blankets just to keep him warm at night.

“My son likes to be wrapped up like a taco but it’s not funny. He got really really sick last year. He had bronchitis and he had the flu because of the inconsistent heat and hot water,” Walton said.

Walton says it’s been three years and three winters with inconsistent heat.

“When I wake up in the morning, sometimes there’s heat," Walton said. "I’m praying for heat and hot water everyday. I say dear God, will you let me have heat or hot water today to take a shower and wash my son?”

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA, and a spokesperson says "at this time, we are not experiencing a heat or hot water service interruption at Hylan Houses and there are no open work orders."

Staff checked the apartment today and temperatures are 77 degrees in the living room, 78 degrees in the bedroom, 78 degrees in the kitchen, which is within legal limits for adequate heat.

Just as an FYI, in NYC (between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.) if the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees, the inside temperature must be at least 68 degrees. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the inside temperature must be at least 62 degrees at all times.

More info here: https://www1.nyc.gov/nyc-resources/service/1815/residential-heat-and-hot-water-requirements.

Anyone experiencing issues in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

Walton got her heat and hot water.

= = =

Matthew Carabello lives at the Patterson Houses and says his building hadn’t had hot water for weeks now.

“NYCHA has to get it through their head, we are human, we are not animals. Animals get treated better in the Bronx zoo. They have warm water,” Carabello said.

Ana and Alberto Valentin, also lives at the Patterson Houses, and say they always get the same response from the city, that they are working on it.

“Just like I’m working on losing weight, housing is working on our hot water. I get a Big Mac,” Alberto Valentin said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says the hot water service interruption for 314 East 143rd Street at Patterson Houses started today. Staff are onsite today making repairs to the boiler due to a malfunctioning temperature element. Hot water service is anticipated to be restored tonight. Staff will perform individual apartment checks following to monitor hot water service.

Since the start of the heating season, we have had three development hot water service interruptions at Patterson. Anyone experiencing issues in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771. Hot water was restored.

Watch this week’s Monica Makes It Happen Show here: