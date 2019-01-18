Food bank for federal workers opens in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — The partial government shutdown has dragged on for nearly a month, causing more concern among people over making ends meet.

With each missed paycheck, federal workers are concerned about bills and putting food on the table.

About 10,000 people who live in New York City are federal furloughed workers.

Emergency help is coming as Councilman Ritchie Torres and the Bronx Parent Housing Network established a food pantry in the Morrisania section of the Bronx for those who have been negatively impacted by the partial government shutdown, now on its 28th day.

The previous longest was 21 days in 1995-96, under President Bill Clinton.

The shutdown isn’t just affecting the livelihood of federal workers. Recipients of food stamps are collecting their funds for February, but beyond that, uncertainty of the program can continue.

President Donald Trump has slammed Democrats for the lack of progress toward reopening the federal government amid border wall negotiations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reiterated that she is willing to negotiate money for border security once the government is reopened, but she said Democrats remain opposed to Trump’s long-promised wall.

Click here for additional resources and information regarding the shutdown or call 311.