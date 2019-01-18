Family seeks answers after Brooklyn father of four killed in hit-and-run blocks from his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Police have recovered a vehicle in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a Brooklyn father of four.

The devastated mother of 27-year-old Fernando Trejo told PIX11 in Spanish that her son deserved better as she wiped away tears and tried to make sense of why someone left her son for dead in the middle of the street in sunset park Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

“He’s not some type of animal you just run over and leave lying in the street,” said Abraham Nava, the victim’s cousin. “That’s cold.”

There’s now a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles here where Fernando Trejo was struck – that vehicle speeding away right at the corner of 52nd street and Third Avenue. His family is completely heartbroken.

He was just three blocks away from his home, where his family is now gathered. He was well known in the neighborhood where he worked as a deliveryman and some local businesses have started to raise money for the family to pay for his funeral services.

“If they catch him it’s not going to bringing him back but he needs justice,” said Erick Trejo, the victim’s brother. “He gotta pay for what he did. He had four kids. How you think they gonna be? Growing up without a father?”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/justice-for-solo