Driver who struck and killed gas station worker on Long Island arrested in Pennsylvania: police

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — The driver accused of fatally striking a gas station worker on Long Island turned himself into police in Pennsylvania on Friday, police said.

On Jan. 14, the driver tried to leave without paying for $22 worth of gas at the Pit Stop gas station on Grand Avenue in South Hempstead, police said.

The driver was acting strangely at the full service pump, police said.

Even though he had waved a $50 bill, he said he had no money and tried to pay with a fake credit card, according to cops. When that didn’t work, he tried to flee.

Cemal Dagdieviren, 59, tried to stop him when the suspect accelerated his vehicle, fatally striking the gas station manager.

The driver turned himself in, and charges are pending, police said.