Broadway stars join forces to raise funds for families separated at border

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — With a record number of migrant children and teens in federal custody, several high-profile Broadway stars are lending their voices to raise money to re-unite families separated at the border.

In our "Stories from the Heart," we're meeting the woman who spearheaded an incredible album, called "Singing You Home: Children’s Songs for Family Re-Unification.” It’s a bilingual border relief album.

The mastermind? Tony-award winning actress, Laura Benanti.

While Laura is starring in her dream role right now in Lincoln Center's "My Fair Lady," she is also spearheading a passion project. “I was pretty despondent when I saw kids ripped away from families at the border.”

Laura said she couldn't sit back and not do anything to help.

She began texting friends, asking them to sing on an album. Everyone she reached out to got back to her immediately. Among the talent on the seven track album, Josh Groban and Idina Menzel and Lin Manuel Miranda.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to "RAICES" a Texas organization committed to reuniting families separated at the border and to "ASTEP" which is supporting kids who are unaccompanied in New York.