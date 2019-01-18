× 2nd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A restaurant owner is the second person to die after a person attacked several people with a hammer inside a buffet in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

Arthur Martunovich, 34, was arrested on Tuesday after police said he walked into the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue near East 21st Street just after 5 p.m. and started striking employees with a hammer.

A chef, Fufai Pun, died at the hospital that day while the 60 year-old restaurant owner and 50 year-old manager were said to be in critical condition.

The restaurant owner later died, police said.