2 arrested after over 20 animals found inside Long Island home: police

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A man and a woman were arrested after 24 animals were found inside their Long Island home, living in deplorable conditions, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

Crystal Porter, 30, and Daniel Barker, 43, were arrested Wednesday after Suffolk County SPCA found four dogs, 19 cats and one snake living in deplorable conditions, according to authorities.

The animals were removed from the home and were taken to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter to be evaluated, officials said.

If you witnessed any act of animal cruelty please call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls are confidential