Woman dragged, choked in attempted rape in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Cops are searching for the man accused of putting a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her in the Bronx, police said early Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of East 189th Street and Belmont Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. when a man approached her, police said.

The man allegedly dragged the victim approximately one block, but later fled when he was challenged by a passerby.

The man is described to be 5-feet 7-inches and 190 pounds.

