Winter Storm Watch issued as up to 10 inches expected in tri-state area

NEW YORK — A Winter Storm Watch was issued Thursday for much of the tri-state area as nearly a foot of snow, sleet and ice is expected from two back-to-back storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm is forecast for late Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches of the snow in the city, according to Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

Areas north and west of the city may see 1 to 2 inches of snow and there could be a coating to an inch across Long Island, forecasts show. Parts of Hudson County could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow. Drivers should expect a slippery commute Friday morning.

The second storm will be much more serious as it will be "particularly challenging and large," Garcia said.

"We are anticipating snow into freezing rain into snow into sleet into rain into snow and then for the temperatures to drop by about 30 degrees into the single digits or teens," Garcia said. "So anything that does come out of the sky will freeze into an iceberg."

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult at any point during that storm. New York City officials said drivers should stay off the road.

Forecasts also show there may be strong gusts Sunday afternoon into the night. Those could bring down tree limbs and power lines.