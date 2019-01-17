Preschool student dies after being found unresponsive at Jersey City school

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A preschool student died after being found unresponsive at school on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The boy was found unresponsive after an afternoon nap at the Cordero School in Jersey City, Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time our immediate focus is on the child’s parents and the larger PS#37 family to ensure they get the support and attention this tragedy demands. The Board is united, in this moment of terrible tragedy, with the PS#37 family,” Thomas said. “We request prayers and privacy at this sad moment.”

Grief counselors will be on hand at school, officials said.

“Our thoughts and most profound condolences go out to his family and the entire Cordero community who are now trying to come to terms with this tragedy,” a statement from the school district reads. “The early childhood department will be sending additional support to help his very young classmates and friends understand what has happened.”