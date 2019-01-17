Taxi drivers protest congestion pricing plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Taxi drivers and the Taxi Workers Alliance will rally against the proposed plans of congestion pricing, arguing the added fees will drive their business further into bankruptcy.

A court hearing will take place Thursday, with taxi drivers asking for a temporary restraining order against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission to block congestion surcharges.

Gov. Cuomo is pushing for congestion tolls on motorists below 60th Street in Manhattan beginning in 2021.

Cuomo argues with congestion pricing, about $15 billion will be raised for repairs on city’s failing subway system.

Taxi drivers, on the other hand, believe it would devastate their businesses rather than benefiting it.