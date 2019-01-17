Supreme Court tosses 780K old warrants in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — More than three-quarters of a million old municipal warrants for minor offenses have been dismissed by New Jersey’s Supreme Court.

The order effective Thursday follows a panel’s recommendation to toss the warrants for the sake of fairness and efficiency. It’s part of the Supreme Court’s overall review of municipal court operations.

The warrants date back 15 years or more. At least one dates back to 1976.

The dismissals affect less-serious matters such as minor motor vehicle offenses, fish and game violations and local ordinance violations.

Warrants for more serious offenses such as DUI, disorderly persons and indictable crimes remain in effect.

Municipal judges consulted on what types of warrants would be eligible for dismissal.