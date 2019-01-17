Off-duty NYPD officer beaten and robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan: sources

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — An off-duty NYPD officer heading home from a shift was beaten and robbed at gunpoint, sources told PIX11 Thursday.

The officer had just finished a shift in Times Square and was headed home when the attack occurred around 6 a.m. near East 13th Street and Second Avenue, bordering the East Village and Gramercy Park, sources said.

The officer, whose age and gender was not revealed, was beaten, according to sources.

The officer suffered a laceration to the face, and was hospitalized after the attack.

Sources did not say what was taken from the officer.