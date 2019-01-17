NYC accountant gets prison in acid-attack case

NEW YORK — A New York City accountant has been sentenced to prison for her involvement in an acid attack that prosecutors said was intended to conceal the embezzlement of $750,000 from a nonprofit.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says Kim Williams got a sentence of 17 years on Thursday.

The Bronx resident pleaded guilty to assault in December.

Authorities say Williams enlisted an accomplice to attack the nonprofit’s director in August 2015.

The accomplice admitted throwing a cup of drain cleaner at the woman as she left work. The victim suffered disfigurement to her face and body and had to undergo extensive surgeries.

Investigators say Williams was an accountant at Hospital Audiences Inc., now known as the Healing Arts Initiative.